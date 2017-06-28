Overview

Dr. Kelly Holder, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from EDWARD VIA VIRGINIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center and Halifax Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Holder works at Novant Health Primary Walk in Care Forsyth in Winston Salem, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Abnormal Uterine Bleeding , Yeast Infections and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.