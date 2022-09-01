Dr. Pearson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kelly Pearson, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kelly Pearson, MD is a Dermatologist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL.
Clear Dermatology and Aesthetic Center20201 N Scottsdale Healthcare Dr Ste 260, Scottsdale, AZ 85255 Directions (480) 398-1550
- 2 7125 E Lincoln Dr Ste A101, Paradise Valley, AZ 85253 Directions (480) 398-1550
Valley of the Sun Dermatology8406 E Shea Blvd Ste 100, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Directions (480) 998-1158Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Pearson is a very astute doctor and is very professional. Two thumbs up!!
- Dermatology
- 7 years of experience
- English
- 1215293782
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL
- Dermatology
Dr. Pearson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pearson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pearson has seen patients for Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Dry Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pearson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Pearson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pearson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pearson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pearson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.