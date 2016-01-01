Overview

Dr. Kelly Paulk, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Kenner, LA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center, Ochsner Medical Center - Kenner, Ochsner Saint Anne General Hospital and St. Charles Parish Hospital.



Dr. Paulk works at Ochsner Health Center - Kenner in Kenner, LA with other offices in Raceland, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Chronic Neck Pain and Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.