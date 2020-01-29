Dr. Kelly Pacitti, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pacitti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kelly Pacitti, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from EDWARD VIA VIRGINIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington.
Baptist Health Medical Group Endocrinology3084 Lakecrest Cir Ste 100, Lexington, KY 40513 Directions (859) 639-1210
- Baptist Health Lexington
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Great office visit from beginning to end. Check in person was very nice. Only waited about 10 min Nurse/CMA was very friendly,, even went beyond asking my daughter about school Dr Kelli came in was very thorough, asked needed questions, showed interest in what was going on with my daughter. Didn't seem bothered that I was in the room. Some drs don't like to be bothered with parents after kids get 18 Lab techs were both nice and friendly. Check out clerk was very nice too Even had to call back because we forgot school note....they did not act put off by that.
- EDWARD VIA VIRGINIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
