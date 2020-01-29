Overview

Dr. Kelly Pacitti, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from EDWARD VIA VIRGINIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington.



Dr. Pacitti works at Baptist Health Deaconess Medical Group in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Hypoglycemia, Diabetes Type 1 and Abnormal Thyroid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.