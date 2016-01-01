Dr. Ownby has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kelly Ownby, MD
Overview
Dr. Kelly Ownby, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Maryville, TN. They graduated from EAST TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Blount Memorial Hospital.
Locations
1
Parkway Psychiatric Services405 Ellis Ave, Maryville, TN 37804 Directions (865) 980-5377
2
Parkway Psychiatric Services220 Associates Blvd, Alcoa, TN 37701 Directions (865) 980-5377
3
Emotional Health and Recovery907 E Lamar Alexander Pkwy, Maryville, TN 37804 Directions (877) 777-8970
Hospital Affiliations
- Blount Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kelly Ownby, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- EAST TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Addiction Medicine and Psychiatry
Dr. Ownby accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ownby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Ownby. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ownby.
