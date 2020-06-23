Overview

Dr. Kelly Ortwine, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Rochester Hills, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Wayne State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.



Dr. Ortwine works at St John Macomb Motor City Inter in Rochester Hills, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.