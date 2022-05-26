Dr. Kelly O'Neill, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Neill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kelly O'Neill, MD
Overview
Dr. Kelly O'Neill, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fairfield, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of New Mexico College of Medicine, Albuquerque, NM and is affiliated with Trihealth Evendale Hospital and University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Locations
Cincinnati Eye Institute (previously Apex Eye) - Fairfield Office563 Wessel Dr, Fairfield, OH 45014 Directions (513) 858-6500Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Apex Eye - Mason Office6394 Thornberry Ct Ste 810, Mason, OH 45040 Directions (513) 770-4020
Hospital Affiliations
- Trihealth Evendale Hospital
- University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
The results of my cataract surgery are great! Dr. O’Neill knew just what to do. I haven’t seen this well since I was a kid.
About Dr. Kelly O'Neill, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1821067364
Education & Certifications
- Cornea & Anterior Eye Disease, Lions Eye Institute, Louisville, KY
- Tulane Medical Center, New Orleans, LA
- Maricopa Medical Center, Phoenix, AZ
- University of New Mexico College of Medicine, Albuquerque, NM
- Creighton University, Omaha, Ne
- Ophthalmology
Dr. O'Neill works at
