Dr. Oliveros has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kelly Oliveros, DPM
Overview
Dr. Kelly Oliveros, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.
Dr. Oliveros works at
Locations
New Jersey Podiatric Physicians and Surgeons Group LLC349 E Northfield Rd Ste LL6, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 992-9214Monday8:30am - 3:00pmTuesdayClosedWednesday12:30pm - 6:30pmThursdayClosedFriday12:30pm - 6:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Great Doctor - Great staff. Always friendly.
About Dr. Kelly Oliveros, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
NPI: 1285855015
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oliveros accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oliveros has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oliveros has seen patients for Nail Avulsion and Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oliveros on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Oliveros. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oliveros.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oliveros, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oliveros appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.