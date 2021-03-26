Overview

Dr. Kelly Oggero, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Kingsport, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Holston Valley Medical Center and Lonesome Pine Hospital.



Dr. Oggero works at Surgical Associates Kingsport in Kingsport, TN with other offices in Big Stone Gap, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Incisional Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.