Dr. Kelly Murray, MD

Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kelly Murray, MD is an Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery Specialist in Exton, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from NWU FIENBERG SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Chester County Hospital and Paoli Hospital.

Dr. Murray works at Premier Orthopaedics - Regenerative Joint And Spine Center in Exton, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Premier Orthopaedics
    780 W LINCOLN HWY, Exton, PA 19341 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 873-1188

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chester County Hospital
  • Paoli Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

  View other providers who treat Bursitis
  View other providers who treat Fracture
    Aetna
    Amerihealth
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Capital Blue Cross
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 13, 2022
    I did extensive research on surgeons for my shoulder replacement. Dr. Murray was the clear standout in a very talented pool of physicians. Her background education, her level of experience and her patient ratings all indicated that she was the optimal choice for me. I could not be happier with the outcome. Besides being an outstanding surgeon, she’s a super nice person. Her bedside manner is patient, kind and patient centered.
    About Dr. Kelly Murray, MD

    Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery
    16 years of experience
    English
    1134377575
    Education & Certifications

    Thomas Jefferson University
    Northwestern University Med Ctr
    NWU FIENBERG SCH OF MED
    Massachusetts Institute Of Technology
    Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kelly Murray, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Murray has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Murray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Murray works at Premier Orthopaedics - Regenerative Joint And Spine Center in Exton, PA. View the full address on Dr. Murray’s profile.

    43 patients have reviewed Dr. Murray. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murray.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Murray, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Murray appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

