Dr. Kelly Miller, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kelly Miller, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Glen Burnie, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from University of Maryland School Medicine and is affiliated with University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton and UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center.
Dr. Miller works at
Locations
The Heart Center of Northern Anne Arundel County1417 Madison Park Dr, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Directions (410) 768-6600
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton
- UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Miller and her staff are absolutely tops. They went out of their way to alleviate some concerns of mine in a timely fashion.
About Dr. Kelly Miller, MD
- Cardiology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1205897287
Education & Certifications
- University of Maryland Medical Center
- Duke University Hospital
- University of Maryland School Medicine
- Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miller works at
Dr. Miller has seen patients for Heart Disease, Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
