Dr. Kelly McInnis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McInnis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kelly McInnis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kelly McInnis, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital and Massachusetts General Hospital.
Dr. McInnis works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Daniel J. Townsend MD PC175 CAMBRIDGE ST, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 643-0821
- 2 40 2nd Ave Bldg 52, Waltham, MA 02451 Directions (781) 487-4024
-
3
Brigham and Women's Rehab Services20 Patriot Pl, Foxboro, MA 02035 Directions (508) 718-4035
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McInnis?
Dr. McInnis is amazing. I have been to 6 other doctors for this issue (athletic pubalgia), and she was the first to really understand it. She conducted a very thorough physical exam and clearly explained my condition and options. I only wish I had seen her sooner!
About Dr. Kelly McInnis, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1811010838
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McInnis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McInnis accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McInnis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McInnis works at
32 patients have reviewed Dr. McInnis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McInnis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McInnis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McInnis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.