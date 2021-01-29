Dr. Kelly McGuire, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McGuire is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kelly McGuire, DO
Overview
Dr. Kelly McGuire, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Scranton, PA. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Regional Hospital Of Scranton.
Dr. McGuire works at
Locations
Northeastern Surgical Specialists P C.1110 CLAY AVE, Scranton, PA 18510 Directions (570) 342-0030
Hospital Affiliations
- Regional Hospital Of Scranton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful surgeon and person. Had surgery on the 20th-Everything went well. Came in everyday-very compassionate and understanding. Excellent job done. I would recommend her to anyone.
About Dr. Kelly McGuire, DO
- General Surgery
- English
- 1386959369
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McGuire has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McGuire accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McGuire has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McGuire works at
Dr. McGuire has seen patients for Soft Tissue Tumor Removal, Gallbladder Removal, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy) and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McGuire on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. McGuire. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGuire.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McGuire, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McGuire appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.