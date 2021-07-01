Dr. Kelly McGuigan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McGuigan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kelly McGuigan, MD
Overview
Dr. Kelly McGuigan, MD is a Dermatologist in Annapolis, MD. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College.
Dr. McGuigan works at
Locations
Anne Arundel Dermatology101 Ridgely Ave, Annapolis, MD 21401 Directions (443) 351-3376
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Maryland Physicians Care
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Virginia Premier
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. McGuigan and staff are very accommodating and professional. She treated me for an acute issue and I was seen very quickly. I would not hesitate to recommend her to anyone seeking a dermatologist.
About Dr. Kelly McGuigan, MD
- Dermatology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University
- Pennsylvania Hospital
- Jefferson Medical College
- Villanova University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McGuigan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McGuigan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McGuigan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McGuigan has seen patients for Warts, Psoriasis and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McGuigan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. McGuigan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGuigan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McGuigan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McGuigan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.