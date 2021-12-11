Dr. McCullough has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kelly McCullough, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kelly McCullough, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bellingham, WA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with Island Hospital, Peacehealth Peace Island Medical Center and PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. McCullough works at
Northwest Endoscopy Center2930 Squalicum Pkwy Ste 202, Bellingham, WA 98225 Directions (360) 734-1420
Northwest Gastroenterology Clinic3111 Woburn St Ste 201, Bellingham, WA 98226 Directions (360) 734-1420
- Island Hospital
- Peacehealth Peace Island Medical Center
- PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Just completed my colonoscopy. This was my second, having done one eight years ago in another city. Dr. McCullough's staff was thorough and courteous. I got the sense that everyone really knew what they were doing. Dr. McCullough took the time to speak with me, explaining everything, and listening to my questions. The prep part in the two days before is never pleasant but really not that big a deal. Definitely follow the instructions to the letter. I would highly recommend Dr. McCullough, his team, and NW Endoscopy for colonoscopies. Do not hesitate to do this valuable, preventive procedure. And don't forget to get your covid test prior to the colonoscopy...
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1841256260
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- Gastroenterology
Dr. McCullough accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McCullough has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McCullough works at
Dr. McCullough has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Dysphagia and Gastric Ulcer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McCullough on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. McCullough. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCullough.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCullough, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCullough appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.