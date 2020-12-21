Dr. Kelly McCluskey-Erskine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCluskey-Erskine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kelly McCluskey-Erskine, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kelly McCluskey-Erskine, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Kettering Health Main Campus and Miami Valley Hospital.
Dr. McCluskey-Erskine works at
Locations
-
1
Far Hills OBGYN5701 Far Hills Ave, Dayton, OH 45429 Directions (937) 435-6222Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Kettering Medical Center3535 Southern Blvd, Dayton, OH 45429 Directions (937) 435-6222
- 3 5692 Far Hills Ave Ste 1A, Dayton, OH 45429 Directions (937) 435-6222
Hospital Affiliations
- Kettering Health Main Campus
- Miami Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McCluskey-Erskine?
I've been seeing her for a decade and recently had a laparoscopic hysterectomy under her hand. She's an extremely skilled doctor, lgbt+ friendly and a joy to visit. She's very considerate of patients who have experienced sexual violence and need extra care during their exams. She explains things very well and does not talk down to her patients. She is also very good about patient reproductive rights and hasn't tried to talk me out of my voluntary sterilization.
About Dr. Kelly McCluskey-Erskine, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1285766261
Education & Certifications
- WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McCluskey-Erskine has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McCluskey-Erskine accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McCluskey-Erskine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McCluskey-Erskine works at
Dr. McCluskey-Erskine has seen patients for Amniocentesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McCluskey-Erskine on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. McCluskey-Erskine. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCluskey-Erskine.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCluskey-Erskine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCluskey-Erskine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.