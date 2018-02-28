Overview

Dr. Kelly McCants, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from Meharry Medical College and is affiliated with Baptist Health Hardin, Baptist Health La Grange, Baptist Health Louisville, Clark Memorial Health, Flaget Memorial Hospital, Norton Hospital, Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, Spring View Hospital, Taylor Regional Hospital, University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital, Uofl Health Jewish Hospital and Uofl Health Shelbyville Hospital.



Dr. McCants works at Southern Emergency Physicians in Louisville, KY with other offices in Jeffersonville, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Congestive Heart Failure, Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease and Cardiomyopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.