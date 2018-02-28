Dr. Kelly McCants, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCants is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kelly McCants, MD
Overview
Dr. Kelly McCants, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from Meharry Medical College and is affiliated with Baptist Health Hardin, Baptist Health La Grange, Baptist Health Louisville, Clark Memorial Health, Flaget Memorial Hospital, Norton Hospital, Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, Spring View Hospital, Taylor Regional Hospital, University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital, Uofl Health Jewish Hospital and Uofl Health Shelbyville Hospital.
Locations
Norton Audubon Hospital1 Audubon Plaza Dr, Louisville, KY 40217 Directions (502) 636-8800
Clark Memorial Hospital1220 Missouri Ave, Jeffersonville, IN 47130 Directions (702) 891-8300
University of Louisville Physicians401 E Chestnut St Unit 310, Louisville, KY 40202 Directions (502) 588-4600
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Hardin
- Baptist Health La Grange
- Baptist Health Louisville
- Clark Memorial Health
- Flaget Memorial Hospital
- Norton Hospital
- Owensboro Health Regional Hospital
- Spring View Hospital
- Taylor Regional Hospital
- University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital
- Uofl Health Jewish Hospital
- Uofl Health Shelbyville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. McCants is by far the best in the business!!! He saved my life in 2010. At the age of 47 I was diagnosed with CHF. He genuinely cares about his patients. I trust him throughly. I highly recommend Dr. McCants to anyone with heart disease or any heart problems. You're definitely in good hands!!!!
About Dr. Kelly McCants, MD
- Cardiology
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Louisville Hospital
- Meharry Medical College
- Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McCants has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McCants accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McCants has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McCants has seen patients for Congestive Heart Failure, Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease and Cardiomyopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McCants on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. McCants. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCants.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCants, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCants appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.