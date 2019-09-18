See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Costa Mesa, CA
Dr. Kelly McCann, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (23)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Kelly McCann, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Costa Mesa, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Integrative Medicine. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.

Dr. McCann works at The Spring Center, Costa Mesa, CA in Costa Mesa, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kelly K McCann, MD
    1831 Orange Ave, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
(949) 574-5800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sinus Tachycardia
Symptomatic Menopause
Perimenopause
Sinus Tachycardia
Symptomatic Menopause
Perimenopause

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Disease in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases of the Nervous System Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Enteropathy Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Eye Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia (AIHA) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Inner Ear Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Limbic Encephalitis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Liver Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Lymphoproliferative Syndrome Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Myocarditis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Neuropathies Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Oophoritis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Orchitis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Polyendocrinopathy - Candidiasis - Ectodermal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Polyendocrinopathy Syndrome, Type 1 Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Progesterone Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Disease Associated Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Urticaria Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Uveitis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Chelation Therapy Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Response Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Digestive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Endocrine Disorders Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Fatigue Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fatigue
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mold Allergy Chevron Icon
Mold Toxicity Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Disorders Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 18, 2019
    Dr. McCann and Kylie Campbell saved my health. I was very sick for a long time with a variety of issues that culminated in the collapse of my immune system. They figured out the root of my issues and nursed me back to health. The work we did together required a lot of changes to my lifestyle and diet. I was happy to make these changes because now I feel healthy, capable and strong. They will not just give you a pill to mask your symptoms. They will get to the root of your illness and get you back to a healthy state. Getting better required a lot of personal responsibility on my part. Dr. Mc Cann and Kylie are the best healthcare providers and partners I have ever had.
    Peggy in HB, CA — Sep 18, 2019
    About Dr. Kelly McCann, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Arizona
    • Good Samaritan Regl Med Ctr/Phoenix Chldns Hosp
    • Tulane University School of Medicine
    • BROWN UNIVERSITY
    Integrative Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pediatrics
