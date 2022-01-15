Dr. Maxwell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kelly Maxwell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kelly Maxwell, MD is an Urology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from BELLEVUE HOSPITAL CENTER / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital and Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Maxwell works at
Locations
-
1
Uropartners LLC676 N Saint Clair St Ste 1835, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 926-5042
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Maxwell?
Very excellent Doctor. I am still seeing Dr. Maxwell about my condition. She has communicated with me on my condition regularly. She is an excellent Doctor. Kirsten the PA also does an excellent job.
About Dr. Kelly Maxwell, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1528216108
Education & Certifications
- BELLEVUE HOSPITAL CENTER / MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maxwell accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maxwell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maxwell works at
Dr. Maxwell has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Stones and Kidney Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maxwell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Maxwell. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maxwell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maxwell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maxwell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.