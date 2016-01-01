See All Neurologists in Bridgeport, CT
Dr. Kelly Matmati, MD

Neurology
Dr. Kelly Matmati, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Bridgeport, CT. They completed their fellowship with SUNY University Hospital Stony Brook

Dr. Matmati works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Bridgeport, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Stroke, Cerebral Artery Thrombosis and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    2800 Main St # 33, Bridgeport, CT 06606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 576-6000
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    2660 Main St Ste 219, Bridgeport, CT 06606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 332-3272
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
  • St. Vincent's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Stroke
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Stroke
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)

Stroke
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
Cerebrovascular Disease
Cognitive Function Testing
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation
Dementia Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Evoked Potential Test
Functional Movement Screening
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
Head CT Scan
Home Sleep Study
ImPACT Testing
Memory Evaluation
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test
Vertigo
Wada Test
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Alzheimer's Disease
Aneurysm
Ataxia
Autonomic Disorders
Brain Aneurysm
Brain Injury
Carotid Artery Disease
Carotid Artery Stenosis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy
Chronic Pain
Cluster Headache
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Concussion
Dementia
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Diplopia
Dystonia
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Epilepsy
Gait Abnormality
Headache
Herniated Disc
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Low Back Pain
Migraine
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Myasthenia Gravis
Nerve Conduction Studies
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Parkinson's Disease
Parkinsonism
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Polyneuropathy
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Restless Leg Syndrome
Seizure Disorders
Sleep Apnea
Spinal Stenosis
Syncope
Temporal Arteritis
Tremor
Visual Field Defects
Wernicke-Korsakoff Syndrome
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana

    About Dr. Kelly Matmati, MD

    • Neurology
    Specialties
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    • 1093961294
    Education & Certifications

    • SUNY University Hospital Stony Brook
    Fellowship
    • Medical University of South Carolina/New York Presbyterian/Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center
    Residency
    • MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
    Internship
    • Neurology and Vascular Neurology
