Dr. Kelly Matmati, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kelly Matmati, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Bridgeport, CT. They completed their fellowship with SUNY University Hospital Stony Brook
Dr. Matmati works at
Locations
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group2800 Main St # 33, Bridgeport, CT 06606 Directions (203) 576-6000
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group2660 Main St Ste 219, Bridgeport, CT 06606 Directions (203) 332-3272Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Vincent's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kelly Matmati, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1093961294
Education & Certifications
- SUNY University Hospital Stony Brook
- Medical University of South Carolina/New York Presbyterian/Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Neurology and Vascular Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Matmati accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Matmati has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Matmati works at
Dr. Matmati has seen patients for Stroke, Cerebral Artery Thrombosis and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Matmati on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Matmati has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Matmati.
