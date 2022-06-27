Overview

Dr. Kelly Martinez, MD is a Breast Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Breast Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center- Austin and St. David's Medical Center.



Dr. Martinez works at Practice in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.