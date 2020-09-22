Overview

Dr. Kelly Maloney, MD is an Urology Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Dalhousie University Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center and McLeod Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Maloney works at Lexington Urology - Northeast Columbia in Columbia, SC with other offices in West Columbia, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Bladder Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.