Dr. Kelly Maloney, MD
Overview
Dr. Kelly Maloney, MD is an Urology Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Dalhousie University Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center and McLeod Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Maloney works at
Locations
Lexington Urology - Northeast Columbia3016 Longtown Commons Dr Ste 205, Columbia, SC 29229 Directions (803) 739-3660
Lexington Urology - West Columbia222 E Medical Ln Ste 101, West Columbia, SC 29169 Directions (803) 739-3660
Hospital Affiliations
- Lexington Medical Center
- McLeod Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Maloney performed a complicated urological surgery on me (Ileal Conduit) quite successfully. It is my understanding she has since retired. Her surgical skills will sorely be missed. Posted 9/2020.
About Dr. Kelly Maloney, MD
- Urology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1356431589
Education & Certifications
- Dalhousie University Faculty Of Medicine
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maloney has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maloney accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maloney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maloney works at
Dr. Maloney has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Bladder Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maloney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Maloney. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maloney.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maloney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maloney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.