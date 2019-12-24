Dr. Kelly Malinoski, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malinoski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kelly Malinoski, DPM
Dr. Kelly Malinoski, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Des Plaines, IL. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown, NCH North Naples Hospital, Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge and Physicians Regional-Collier Boulevard.
Dynacare Physical Therapy1455 E Golf Rd Ste 110, Des Plaines, IL 60016 Directions (847) 390-7666
Dr Kelly Malinoski LLC1333 3rd Ave S Ste 504, Naples, FL 34102 Directions (239) 260-5181
- 3 7955 Airport Rd N Ste 101, Naples, FL 34109 Directions (239) 260-5181
- NCH Baker Downtown
- NCH North Naples Hospital
- Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge
- Physicians Regional-Collier Boulevard
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
In addition to being competent, Dr. Malinoski is one of the most friendly, patient oriented physicians that my wife and I have had the privilege of using in our seventeen years living in Naples, Florida. I would have no hesitation recommending her to anyone requiring a foot & ankle surgical specialist.
- Podiatric Surgery
- English
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Malinoski has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Malinoski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Malinoski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Malinoski has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Malinoski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Malinoski. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malinoski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malinoski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malinoski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.