Overview

Dr. Kelly Malinoski, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Des Plaines, IL. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown, NCH North Naples Hospital, Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge and Physicians Regional-Collier Boulevard.



Dr. Malinoski works at Weil Foot & Ankle Institute in Des Plaines, IL with other offices in Naples, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.