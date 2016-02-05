Dr. Kelly Lorenz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lorenz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kelly Lorenz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kelly Lorenz, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital.
Dr. Lorenz works at
Locations
-
1
Ophthalmic Associates542 W 2nd Ave, Anchorage, AK 99501 Directions (888) 512-7734Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Alaska Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lorenz?
I had cataract surgery. Dr. Lorenz seemed very competent and knowledgable. She was also very friendly and open to questions.
About Dr. Kelly Lorenz, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1508068636
Education & Certifications
- HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
- HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
- HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lorenz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lorenz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lorenz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lorenz works at
Dr. Lorenz has seen patients for Nearsightedness, Uveitis and Iridocyclitis and Iridocyclitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lorenz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lorenz has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lorenz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lorenz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lorenz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.