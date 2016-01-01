Overview

Dr. Kelly Londeree, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Covington, LA. They completed their residency with La State U Affil Hosps



Dr. Londeree works at Pontchartrain Pediatrics in Covington, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.