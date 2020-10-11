Overview

Dr. Kelly Lindsay, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Marietta, OH. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Saba University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Marietta Memorial Hospital and Selby General Hospital.



Dr. Lindsay works at Memorial Health System in Marietta, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Chronic Pain and Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.