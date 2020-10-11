Dr. Kelly Lindsay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lindsay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kelly Lindsay, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kelly Lindsay, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Marietta, OH. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Saba University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Marietta Memorial Hospital and Selby General Hospital.
Dr. Lindsay works at
Locations
-
1
Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation400 Matthew St Ste 306, Marietta, OH 45750 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Marietta Memorial Hospital
- Selby General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lindsay?
Dr Lyndsey is kind, caring and listens to my complaints. She has helped me so much with migraines. The entire office staff is wonderful!
About Dr. Kelly Lindsay, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1689625931
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University Med Center
- Saba University School Of Medicine
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lindsay has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lindsay accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lindsay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lindsay works at
Dr. Lindsay has seen patients for Back Pain, Chronic Pain and Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lindsay on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Lindsay. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lindsay.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lindsay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lindsay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.