Dr. Kelly Lawler, DPM
Overview
Dr. Kelly Lawler, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Carrollton, TX. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Medical City Lewisville.
Locations
Lawler Foot and Ankle1428 W Hebron Pkwy, Carrollton, TX 75010 Directions (972) 325-1955Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Lewisville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Lawler has a wonderful bedside manner. She is thoughtful of her patients problems and takes the time she needs to explain procedures completely to her patient’s understanding. I am a 72 year old with neuromas in the ball of my feet with a very high arch as the culprit. After three injections I am ready for a more permanent treatment. Doctor Lawler went over every detail of my upcoming surgery and allowed my input at every turn. I have complete confidence in her.
About Dr. Kelly Lawler, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Hospital of Rhode Island Brown University
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- University of Dubuque
- Foot Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lawler has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lawler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Lawler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lawler.
