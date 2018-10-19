Overview

Dr. Kelly Kunkel, MD is a Breast Reconstruction Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Breast Reconstruction Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth, Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital Fort Worth, Medical City Fort Worth, Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth, Texas Health Specialty Hospital, USMD Hospital at Arlington and Usmd Hospital At Fort Worth.



Dr. Kunkel works at Kelly R Kunkel, MD, PA in Fort Worth, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.