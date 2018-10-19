Dr. Kelly Kunkel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kunkel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kelly Kunkel, MD
Overview
Dr. Kelly Kunkel, MD is a Breast Reconstruction Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Breast Reconstruction Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth, Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital Fort Worth, Medical City Fort Worth, Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth, Texas Health Specialty Hospital, USMD Hospital at Arlington and Usmd Hospital At Fort Worth.
Dr. Kunkel works at
Locations
-
1
Kelly R. Kunkel M.d. P.A.1830 8th Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76110 Directions (817) 335-5200Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
- Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital Fort Worth
- Medical City Fort Worth
- Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth
- Texas Health Specialty Hospital
- USMD Hospital at Arlington
- Usmd Hospital At Fort Worth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kunkel?
Dr Kunkel treated me for suspected implant leak from implants I had placed over 30 years ago. He did a bilateral explant on me and I had opted at the time not to have them replaced. He was kind and listened to me and my concerns. The office staff was great and made the whole process easy and comfortable. I would recommend Dr Kunkel and his team without the least bit of hesitation.
About Dr. Kelly Kunkel, MD
- Breast Reconstruction Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1730144502
Education & Certifications
- University Wash Harborview Med Center
- Oreg Health Scis University
- University of Texas Medical Branch
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
- University Of Notre Dame, Notre Dame, In
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kunkel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kunkel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kunkel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kunkel works at
Dr. Kunkel speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Kunkel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kunkel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kunkel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kunkel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.