Dr. Kelly Krohn, MD

Rheumatology
5 (15)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Dr. Kelly Krohn, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Aloisius Medical Center.

Dr. Krohn works at The CORE Institute in Gilbert, AZ with other offices in Mesa, AZ, Sun City West, AZ and Sun City, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Vitamin D Deficiency and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Anuj Daftari, MD
    3591 S Mercy Rd Ste 204, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 974-2673
  2. 2
    Kelly Krohn
    1500 S Dobson Rd, Mesa, AZ 85202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 974-2673
  3. 3
    The CORE Institute - Sun City West Spine Center
    14520 W Granite Valley Dr, Sun City West, AZ 85375 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 974-2673
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    The CORE Institute - Peoria Lakes Club Clinic
    10494 W Thunderbird Blvd Ste 100, Sun City, AZ 85351 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 974-2673

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Aloisius Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoporosis
Vitamin D Deficiency
Back Pain
Osteoporosis
Vitamin D Deficiency
Back Pain

Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Metabolic Bone Disease Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Nov 08, 2022
    Dr Krohn is always very knowledgeable and listens to my concerns
    — Nov 08, 2022
    • Rheumatology
    • 29 years of experience
    • English
    • 1942279948
    • Indiana University School of Medicine
    • Clarian Indiana Univ Hosp, Rheumatology Creighton Univ Affil Hosp, Internal Medicine Provenant Mercy Med Ctr, Family Medicine
    • Mercy Medical Center Denver
    • Creighton University School of Medicine
    • JAMESTOWN COLLEGE
    • Internal Medicine
    Dr. Kelly Krohn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krohn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Krohn has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Krohn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Krohn has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Vitamin D Deficiency and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Krohn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Krohn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krohn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krohn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krohn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

