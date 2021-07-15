Overview

Dr. Kelly Krier, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Lincoln, NE. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Sd Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Bryan East Campus.



Dr. Krier works at Surgical Associates, P.C. in Lincoln, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Anorectal Abscess, Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance and Anoscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.