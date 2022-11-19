Overview

Dr. Kelly Kensing, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Covenant Hospital Levelland and Covenant Medical Center.



Dr. Kensing works at Lubbock Digestive Disease Associates in Lubbock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diarrhea and Peptic Ulcer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.