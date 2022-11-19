Dr. Kelly Kensing, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kensing is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kelly Kensing, MD
Overview
Dr. Kelly Kensing, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Covenant Hospital Levelland and Covenant Medical Center.
Dr. Kensing works at
Locations
-
1
South Plains Anesthesia3610 24th St, Lubbock, TX 79410 Directions (806) 793-3141
Hospital Affiliations
- Covenant Hospital Levelland
- Covenant Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- FirstCare Health Plans
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Principal Life
- Pyramid Life
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kensing?
Dr Kensing is one of a kind doctor he is very intelegent kind and professional I've always had a lot of faith in him through out many years of going to see him. I have never been disappointed with the care he has given me. Thank you doctor Kensing.
About Dr. Kelly Kensing, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1528014610
Education & Certifications
- Tex A&M U/Scott and White Hospital
- Scott & White Hospital - Taylor
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kensing has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kensing accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kensing has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kensing works at
Dr. Kensing has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diarrhea and Peptic Ulcer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kensing on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Kensing. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kensing.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kensing, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kensing appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.