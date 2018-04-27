Dr. Kelly Kay, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kelly Kay, DO
Overview
Dr. Kelly Kay, DO is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with UPMC Presbyterian.
Locations
Neurology3471 5th Ave Ste 810, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Directions (412) 692-4920
Hospital Affiliations
- UPMC Presbyterian
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kay was very thourough in finding out what my condition was , She is an upfront kind of doctor , some people may mistake this for rudeness, she is not, she just cuts to the chase , I found her to be honest and helpful
About Dr. Kelly Kay, DO
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1053545061
Education & Certifications
- LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kay has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kay accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kay has seen patients for Concussion and Post-Concussion Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kay on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Kay. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kay.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.