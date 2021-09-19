See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Aurora, IL
Dr. Kelly Jirschele, DO

Obstetrics & Gynecology
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kelly Jirschele, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Aurora, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Midwestern Univ Chicago Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus, Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus, Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital and Rush Copley Medical Center.

Dr. Jirschele works at Rush Copley Medical Center in Aurora, IL with other offices in Naperville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Incontinence Sling Procedure, Cervicitis and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Women's Health Association
    2020 Ogden Ave Ste 260, Aurora, IL 60504 (630) 978-4837
    Narendra K Garg MD
    120 Spalding Dr Ste 305, Naperville, IL 60540 (630) 527-5120

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Edward Hospital - Main Campus
  • Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
  • Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
  • Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital
  • Rush Copley Medical Center

Incontinence Sling Procedure
Cervicitis
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Sep 19, 2021
    I had a hysterectomy in 2016 Other doctor wanted to have urologist together, because of my complicated situation. I had two opinions before I met this doctor. I didn't need to look father. She has the greatest qualifications as a doctor and very caring. I highly recommend to everyone who needs urologist and gynecologist in one doctor. You won't be disappointed.
    L. Economos — Sep 19, 2021
    About Dr. Kelly Jirschele, DO

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 16 years of experience
    • English
    • 1760718548
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Chicago Hospitals
    • St. Joseph Hospital
    • Midwestern Univ Chicago Coll Of Osteo Med
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Dr. Kelly Jirschele, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jirschele is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jirschele has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jirschele has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jirschele has seen patients for Incontinence Sling Procedure, Cervicitis and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jirschele on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Jirschele. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jirschele.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jirschele, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jirschele appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

