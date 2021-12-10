Dr. Kelly Hyde, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hyde is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kelly Hyde, MD
Dr. Kelly Hyde, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Abilene, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Hendrick Medical Center.
Hendrick Clinic - General Surgery1924 Pine St, Abilene, TX 79601 Directions (325) 670-4333
- Hendrick Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
This man is an exceptional surgeon. He deserves another star!
- 17 years of experience
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
Dr. Hyde has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hyde accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hyde has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hyde has seen patients for Colectomy, Ileus and Intestinal Obstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hyde on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Hyde. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hyde.
