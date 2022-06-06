Dr. Kelly Homlar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Homlar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kelly Homlar, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Oncology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med.
Georgia Regent University1120 15th St, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (706) 721-3291Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturday8:30am - 4:30pmSunday8:30am - 4:30pm
Augusta University Care Center West Wheeler1220 W Wheeler Pkwy, Augusta, GA 30909 Directions (706) 869-1515
Augusta University Medical Center1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (706) 721-8623
Dr. Homlar has replaced both hips. One in 2016 and other 2019 both due to a fall. No issues at all afterwards. She's the best. Has a wonderful bedside matter. I was 89 frist fall and 92 second. I work everyday outside. I've never had any problems.
- Orthopaedic Oncology Fellowship, Vanderbilt Univ/Vandy Med Ctr
- Vanderbilt Univ/Vandy Med Ctr
- Vanderbilt Univ/Vandy Med Ctr
- Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Homlar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Homlar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Homlar has seen patients for Joint Pain, Avascular Necrosis and Osteoarthritis of Hip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Homlar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Homlar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Homlar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Homlar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Homlar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.