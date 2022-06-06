See All Oncologists in Augusta, GA
Dr. Kelly Homlar, MD

Oncology
4 (12)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Kelly Homlar, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Oncology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med.

Dr. Homlar works at Augusta University Health in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Avascular Necrosis and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Georgia Regent University
    1120 15th St, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 721-3291
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Sunday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Augusta University Care Center West Wheeler
    1220 W Wheeler Pkwy, Augusta, GA 30909 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 869-1515
    Augusta University Medical Center
    1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 721-8623

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Joint Pain
Avascular Necrosis
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 12 ratings
Patient Ratings (12)
5 Star
(9)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
How was your appointment with Dr. Homlar?

Jun 06, 2022
Dr. Homlar has replaced both hips. One in 2016 and other 2019 both due to a fall. No issues at all afterwards. She's the best. Has a wonderful bedside matter. I was 89 frist fall and 92 second. I work everyday outside. I've never had any problems.
Lois Sanders — Jun 06, 2022
About Dr. Kelly Homlar, MD

  • Oncology
  • 17 years of experience
  • English
  • 1295882017
Education & Certifications

  • Orthopaedic Oncology Fellowship, Vanderbilt Univ/Vandy Med Ctr
  • Vanderbilt Univ/Vandy Med Ctr
  • Vanderbilt Univ/Vandy Med Ctr
  • Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med
  • Orthopedic Surgery
