Overview

Dr. Kelly Holtkamp, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Algonquin, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Nwu Fienberg Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Advocate Sherman Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital.



Dr. Holtkamp works at OrthoIllinois in Algonquin, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.