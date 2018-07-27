Dr. Kelly Hodges, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hodges is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kelly Hodges, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kelly Hodges, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pearland, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Locations
Texas Children's Obstetrics and Gynecology9003 Broadway St, Pearland, TX 77584 Directions (281) 412-4335
- 2 6651 Main St Ste 1020, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (832) 826-7500
Kaiser Permanente Regional Office10350 E Dakota Ave, Denver, CO 80247 Directions (303) 338-4545
Colorado Permanente Medical Group280 Exempla Cir, Lafayette, CO 80026 Directions (303) 338-4545
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hodges thoroughly answers all questions and makes sure you have all the information needed to determine your care plan. She is incredibly understanding of sensitivities and goes out of her way to make you as comfortable as possible.
About Dr. Kelly Hodges, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1932312550
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Dr. Hodges has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hodges accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Hodges. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hodges.
