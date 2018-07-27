Overview

Dr. Kelly Hodges, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pearland, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Hodges works at Texas Children's Obstetrics and Gynecology in Pearland, TX with other offices in Houston, TX, Denver, CO and Lafayette, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.