Dr. Kelly Heppert, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
Overview

Dr. Kelly Heppert, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital, Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital and The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health.

Dr. Heppert works at Family Foot & Ankle Center, Cincinnati, OH in Cincinnati, OH with other offices in Hamilton, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Family Foot Ankle Center Inc.
    8474 Winton Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45231 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 728-4800
  2. 2
    Eastgate
    4450 Eastgate Blvd Ste 232, Cincinnati, OH 45245 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 728-4800
  3. 3
    Family Foot & Ankle Center Inc PA
    6350 Glenway Ave Ste 301, Cincinnati, OH 45211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 728-4800
  4. 4
    Hamilton
    25 N F St, Hamilton, OH 45013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 728-4800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital
  • Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital
  • The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthrodesis Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Casting Chevron Icon
Cyst Chevron Icon
Diabetic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Plantar Fasciotomy Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Flatfoot Correction Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Haglund's Deformity Resection Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Treatment Chevron Icon
Injection Therapy Chevron Icon
Morton’s Neuroma Surgery Chevron Icon
Neuromas Chevron Icon
Posterior Heel Spur Surgery Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 31, 2019
    I have had an excellent experience as a new patient and with follow up visits with Dr. Heppert and her staff at the Fairfield office. She is personable, knowledgeable and communicates very well with her patients. Not only has her treatment for my problem been accurate, she has also been efficient with time spent with each patient. I felt she partnered with and included me in treatment decisions. She adequately diagnosed my problem and continues to provide effective treatments that other podiatries seen prior to her were unable to do. I appreciate her teachings and up to dateness in podiatry medicine. Overall an excellent doctor.
    Audrey Reese-Pipkin — Dec 31, 2019
    About Dr. Kelly Heppert, DPM

    • Podiatric Surgery
    • English
    • 1164718615
    Education & Certifications

    • Botsford General Hospital
    • FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    • Northern Illinois University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kelly Heppert, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heppert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Heppert has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Heppert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Heppert. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heppert.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heppert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heppert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

