Dr. Kelly Hefferon, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hefferon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kelly Hefferon, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kelly Hefferon, DO is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 21650 W 11 Mile Rd, Southfield, MI 48076 Directions (248) 809-9638
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hefferon?
About Dr. Kelly Hefferon, DO
- Geriatric Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1255474813
Education & Certifications
- Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hefferon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hefferon accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hefferon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Hefferon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hefferon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hefferon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hefferon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.