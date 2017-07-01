Dr. Kelly Healy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Healy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kelly Healy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kelly Healy, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, Jefferson Methodist Hospital, NewYork-Presbyterian/The Allen Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Healy works at
Locations
-
1
CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion161 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian/The Allen Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Healy is a very caring and she take her time and explain to you whatever you ask her about your procedure I have had several stents procedure perform by Dr. Healy and I am about to have my stents replaced soon and I will highly recommend Dr. Healy to my friends and family
About Dr. Kelly Healy, MD
- Urology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1750568879
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Emory University Hospital
- Emory University Hosptial
- EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED
- Urology
Dr. Healy works at
