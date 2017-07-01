See All Urologists in New York, NY
Dr. Kelly Healy, MD

Urology
2.6 (10)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Kelly Healy, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, Jefferson Methodist Hospital, NewYork-Presbyterian/The Allen Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Healy works at CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Kidney Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion
    161 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
  • Jefferson Methodist Hospital
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/The Allen Hospital
  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Surgery Chevron Icon
Bladder Repair Surgery Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureterovesical Junction Chevron Icon
Cystoscopy Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Surgery for Urinary Obstruction Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal Chevron Icon
Laparoscopy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Priapism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Priapism
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Renal Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Renal Surgery (Pediatric) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Upper Urinary Tract Tumor Chevron Icon
Ureter Tumor Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Ureterscopies Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Surgery Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Procedure Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Tumor Chevron Icon
Urologic Malignancies Chevron Icon
Urologic Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Urological Surgery Chevron Icon
Urological Trauma Chevron Icon
Urology Procedure Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amida Care
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • SelectCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice
    • Vytra Health Plans
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jul 01, 2017
    Dr Healy is a very caring and she take her time and explain to you whatever you ask her about your procedure I have had several stents procedure perform by Dr. Healy and I am about to have my stents replaced soon and I will highly recommend Dr. Healy to my friends and family
    Mary Davis in Philadelphia, PA — Jul 01, 2017
    About Dr. Kelly Healy, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1750568879
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    Residency
    • Emory University Hospital
    Internship
    • Emory University Hosptial
    Medical Education
    • EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kelly Healy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Healy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Healy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Healy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Healy works at CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Healy’s profile.

    Dr. Healy has seen patients for Kidney Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Healy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Healy. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Healy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Healy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Healy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

