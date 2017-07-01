Overview

Dr. Kelly Healy, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, Jefferson Methodist Hospital, NewYork-Presbyterian/The Allen Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Healy works at CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Kidney Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.