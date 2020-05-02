Overview

Dr. Kelly Hayes, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Erie, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT and is affiliated with Meadville Medical Center, Olean General Hospital, UPMC Chautauqua, Upmc Hamot, Upmc Kane and Warren General Hospital.



Dr. Hayes works at Flagship Cvts in Erie, PA with other offices in Fredonia, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Cardiomyopathy and Sick Sinus Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.