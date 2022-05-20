Dr. Kelly Harris, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kelly Harris, DMD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kelly Harris, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Bradenton, FL. They specialize in Dentistry, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Florida College Of Dentistry.
Dr. Harris works at
Locations
Bradenton Smiles Dentistry8605 SR70, Bradenton, FL 34202 Directions (941) 231-3928
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Loved the visit, doctor explaining my dental need, implants etc. However, the front office did not give me an appointment to start my procedure ?
About Dr. Kelly Harris, DMD
- Dentistry
- 15 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1104022276
Education & Certifications
- University Of Florida College Of Dentistry
Dr. Harris has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harris accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Harris using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Harris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
66 patients have reviewed Dr. Harris. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harris.
