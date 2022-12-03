Dr. Hanretta has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kelly Hanretta, DO
Overview
Dr. Kelly Hanretta, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Mystic, CT. They graduated from New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Backus Hospital.
Dr. Hanretta works at
Locations
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group100 Perkins Farm Dr Ste 301, Mystic, CT 06355 Directions (860) 572-5400
Hospital Affiliations
- Backus Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hanretta impressed me with her professionalism and her warmth. She took her time, asking thoughtful questions and listening carefully to my answers. I hope to be able to continue this relationship. Windham seems to lose cardiologists regularly, and I have seen a new one almost every year I have been using their services.
About Dr. Kelly Hanretta, DO
- Cardiology
- English
- 1295048502
Education & Certifications
- New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine
