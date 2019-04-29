Dr. Kelly Gumbrecht, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gumbrecht is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kelly Gumbrecht, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Rochester, MI. They completed their residency with St John Hospital and Medical Center
Contemporary Obstetrics & Gynecology PC1135 W University Dr Ste 100, Rochester, MI 48307 Directions (248) 656-2022
Beyond Womens Care PC455 S Livernois Rd Ste A-12, Rochester Hills, MI 48307 Directions (248) 710-3242
Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital1101 W University Dr, Rochester, MI 48307 Directions (248) 656-2022MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
- 4 834 S Lapeer Rd Ste A, Oxford, MI 48371 Directions (248) 236-9900
- Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Great bedside manner, very easy to talk to, patient with questions. I will recommend her.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- St John Hospital and Medical Center
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Gumbrecht has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gumbrecht accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gumbrecht has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gumbrecht has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gumbrecht on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Gumbrecht. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gumbrecht.
