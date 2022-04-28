Dr. Kelly Grow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kelly Grow, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kelly Grow, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Athens, GA.
Locations
Gastroenterology Associates of Athens340 N Milledge Ave Ste B, Athens, GA 30601 Directions (706) 548-0008
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Grow appears to be very knowledgeable in her field and, in general, with medical issues. She is very professional in her demeanor and, most importantly (to me), she will ask if you have any questions and will do her best to answer them in a way you can understand. My issue is rather complex and difficult to explain to a lay person and she did a good job.
About Dr. Kelly Grow, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Georgia
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grow has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grow accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grow has seen patients for Diarrhea, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Grow. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grow.
