Dr. Kelly Graner, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine Dominica, West Indies and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Indianapolis.



Dr. Graner works at Franciscan Physician Network Orthopedic Specialists in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) and Hand Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.