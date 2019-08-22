Dr. Kelly Graner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Graner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kelly Graner, MD
Overview
Dr. Kelly Graner, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine Dominica, West Indies and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Indianapolis.
Locations
Franciscan Physician Network Orthopedic Specialists5255 E Stop 11 Rd Ste 300, Indianapolis, IN 46237 Directions (317) 528-4723
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Indianapolis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Graner is the most caring surgeon I have ever met.
About Dr. Kelly Graner, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English
- 1578876116
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Wisconsin - Orthopedic Hand and Upper Extremity Milwaukee, WI
- Beaumont Health System - Orthopedic Surgery Royal Oak, Michigan
- Ross University School of Medicine Dominica, West Indies
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Graner has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Graner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Graner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Graner has seen patients for Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) and Hand Fracture , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Graner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Graner. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Graner.
