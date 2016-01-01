Dr. Gorman accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kelly Gorman, MD
Overview
Dr. Kelly Gorman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Kansas City, MO.
Dr. Gorman works at
Locations
Research Medical Center2316 E Meyer Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64132 Directions (816) 276-4000Monday8:00am - 5:00pm
Kansas City Office3901 Rainbow Blvd, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (913) 588-5000Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
The University of Kansas Hospital4000 Cambridge St, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (913) 588-9350
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kelly Gorman, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gorman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Gorman works at
Dr. Gorman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gorman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gorman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gorman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.