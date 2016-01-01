Dr. Kelly Gonzales, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gonzales is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kelly Gonzales, MD
Overview
Dr. Kelly Gonzales, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Regional Medical Center Of San Jose.
Dr. Gonzales works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
San Jose Trauma Center150 N Jackson Ave Ste 100, San Jose, CA 95116 Directions (408) 538-1391
Hospital Affiliations
- Regional Medical Center Of San Jose
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gonzales?
About Dr. Kelly Gonzales, MD
- General Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1184899874
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gonzales accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gonzales has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gonzales works at
Dr. Gonzales has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gonzales.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gonzales, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gonzales appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.