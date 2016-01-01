Overview

Dr. Kelly Gonzales, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Regional Medical Center Of San Jose.



Dr. Gonzales works at San Jose Trauma Center in San Jose, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.