Dr. Kelly Goad, DO
Overview
Dr. Kelly Goad, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Peoria, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Arizona College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University.
Locations
Desert West Ob-gyn7787 W Deer Valley Rd Ste 296, Peoria, AZ 85382 Directions (602) 978-1500
- 2 9305 W Thomas Rd Ste 550, Phoenix, AZ 85037 Directions (602) 978-1500
- 3 41810 N Venture Dr Bldg E, Phoenix, AZ 85086 Directions (602) 978-1500
Desert West Obstetrics & Gynecology Ltd6678 W Thunderbird Rd, Glendale, AZ 85306 Directions (602) 978-1500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Kelly Goad is an excellent doctor. I changed my Gyn at 20weeks of my pregnancy. I did not have complains with my first doctor but I hated her office staff. However, when I started seeing Dr. Goad, there was a huge difference in care provided! Dr. Goad listens to you and explains what is being done and why. She is not a know it all, I am "God"kind of doctor. She works with the patient and respects the opinion of her patients. I highly recommend Dr Goad
About Dr. Kelly Goad, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1073703443
Education & Certifications
- Arizona College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
