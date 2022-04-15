Overview

Dr. Kelly Gilmore-Lynch, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Conroe, TX. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from New York Medical College|U Autonoma de Guadalajara|Universidad State Autonoma de Guadalajara and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe and Houston Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Gilmore-Lynch works at Texas Colon & Rectal Specialists in Conroe, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain, Hemorrhoids and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.