Dr. Kelly Gilmore-Lynch, MD

Colorectal Surgery
4.5 (51)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kelly Gilmore-Lynch, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Conroe, TX. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from New York Medical College|U Autonoma de Guadalajara|Universidad State Autonoma de Guadalajara and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe and Houston Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Gilmore-Lynch works at Texas Colon & Rectal Specialists in Conroe, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain, Hemorrhoids and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Texas Colon & Rectal Specialists
    500 Medical Center Blvd Ste 340, Conroe, TX 77304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (936) 828-4955
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe
  • Houston Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anal or Rectal Pain
Hemorrhoids
Constipation
Anal or Rectal Pain
Hemorrhoids
Constipation

Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Anal Abscess Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Chronic Constipation Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Colonic Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Diverticular Diseases Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Fecal Incontinence Chevron Icon
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Interstim® Sacral Nerve Stimulator Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Proctosigmoidopexy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 51 ratings
    Patient Ratings (51)
    5 Star
    (43)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Apr 15, 2022
    Dr. Gilmore and her staff are above expectations. This is so rare for this day and time. I Highly recommend Dr. Gilmore.
    Juanita Price — Apr 15, 2022
    About Dr. Kelly Gilmore-Lynch, MD

    Specialties
    • Colorectal Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1962697417
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • The University Of Texas Health Science Center At Houston|University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston
    Internship
    • Sound Shore Medical Center|Sound Shore Medical Center of Westchester
    Medical Education
    • New York Medical College|U Autonoma de Guadalajara|Universidad State Autonoma de Guadalajara
    Board Certifications
    • Colon & Rectal Surgery
